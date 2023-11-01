Eddie Howe could start ‘magnificent’ 20-year-old for Newcastle at Manchester United

Newcastle United will hope to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night when they head to Manchester United in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies take on the Red Devils, who they lost to in the final of the competition last season, in an 8:15pm GMT kickoff at Old Trafford.

Despite the tough opposition, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will likely make some changes to his starting XI, with an eye to the Premier League this weekend.

One change Howe could make is at the back, with Tino Livramento likely getting another chance after his Carabao Cup masterclass last time out.

Prior to the Manchester City clash, the Newcastle summer signing had made just two Premier League outings off the bench, for a total of 24 minutes.

Livramento didn’t disappoint in the slightest, keeping £100million star Jack Grealish quiet and making an excellent stop against Matheus Nunes late on.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer went on to describe the 20-year-old as “magnificent” on X at full time following the 1-0 win over the treble winners.

Livramento having to bide his time at Newcastle

Since then, Livramento has got 21 more minutes of competitive football under his belt, both off the bench in the Premier League.

Admittedly, with Kieran Trippier also in the Newcastle ranks, Livramento has a difficult job trying to get starts ahead of the veteran.

However, with a big Carabao Cup fixture on the horizon, the youngster will likely get a start in Trippier’s place.

Livramento will want to kick on from his outstanding display against Man City and show everyone why Newcastle spent an initial £32million for his services.