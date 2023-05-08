Eddie Howe admits he was impressed by £30m Arsenal player against Newcastle yesterday











Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted he was very impressed with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Howe was speaking to the club’s official website after their 2-0 defeat to the Gunners.

A long-range Martin Odegaard strike and an own goal from Fabian Schar was the difference between the two sides.

It kept Arsenal’s title hopes alive, while making Newcastle’s position in the top four slightly more precarious.

They were helped out by Manchester United losing yesterday evening, but Liverpool are on the charge and putting pressure on both sides.

The game could have ended very differently were it not for some brilliant performances in the Arsenal camp.

Jorginho produced one of his best games in an Arsenal shirt in midfield and was ably joined by Granit Xhaka in the middle.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, it was goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale that Eddie Howe singled out for praise in the Arsenal ranks.

He made several huge saves over the course of the game to protect his clean sheet.

The match would have ended very differently had he not been in such great form.

Howe praises Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale

Speaking after the match about Newcastle’s missed chances, Howe said: “I think it’s a bit of both [bad luck and need for better finishng].

“Jacob’s strike is a great strike, early in the game, that’s just such fine margins.

“Fabi’s header is a big moment in the game, Ramsdale has made a great save – Fabi probably feels he should score.

“But it was one of those days where it just wouldn’t fall for us”

The save that stands out most is Ramsdale’s point-blank stop to deny Fabian Schar.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Swiss international was unmarked in the box and powered his header towards the Arsenal goal.

Ramsdale instinctively stuck an arm out and deflected the ball away from his goal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta joined Eddie Howe in praising Ramsdale after the match.

In the battle of the England international goalkeepers, Ramsdale came out on top of Nick Pope yesterday.

Although his international teammate also had a great game, the £30m shot-stopper was the only one to walk away with a clean sheet.

