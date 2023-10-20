TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has admitted that he was wrong about Tottenham Hotspur this season.

After the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, the former Aston Villa striker made his predictions ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

In his predictions, the 37-year-old claimed that Spurs would finish eighth or ninth after the departure of star man Kane.

However, after the second international break, Ange Postecoglou’s side sit joint top of the Premier League, with Agbonlahor full of praise for the new Spurs boss.

Agbonlahor on Tottenham and Postecoglou

In a video with TalkSPORT ahead of the return of the top flight this weekend, Agbonlahor admitted that he made a major mistake about Spurs this season.

“I’ve got to eat my own words. I said Spurs could finish like eighth or ninth because they lost 30 Premier League goals last season.

“This season they’ve won by tight margins and spread the goals around the team.”

Despite losing club-legend Kane this summer, only three Premier League sides (Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle) have scored more goals than Postecoglou’s side so far this campaign.

Can Tottenham’s good run continue?

The international break probably came at the wrong time for Tottenham and Postecoglou, after two consecutive victories against Liverpool and Luton Town.

However, they have a great chance to make it three league wins in a row on Monday night, as they host Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In my opinion, Spurs have too much quality for Marco Silva’s side and will stroll to another three points in front of a sold-out home support.