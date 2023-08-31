Liverpool have been linked with almost every midfielder under the sun this summer.

The Reds are apparently looking at every midfielder in Europe, and one player who has been linked over the past week is Wilfried Ndidi.

The Nigerian is said to be a player the Reds have looked at recently, but according to Mark Jones, speaking on the Football Digest Podcast, he’s not a top target for the Anfield outfit.

Indeed, Jones says that Ndidi is likely to be near the bottom of Liverpool’s list of transfers, but if they end up scrambling for a late option, the Leicester City star could come into the mix and it would be a relatively easy deal to do if they were to make this move.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Easy deal to do

Jones shared what he knows about the £15m midfielder.

“I imagine there’s a big list of Liverpool midfielders and he’s near the bottom of it. If they get that far down and they think they need one it is a relatively easy deal to do I would’ve thought,” Jones said.

“Ndidi would be a decent option for Liverpool, but, as I say, I imagine he’s near the foot of a longlist.”

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Not a bad option

This really wouldn’t be a bad option for Liverpool.

Yes, Ndidi was relegated after a poor season with Leicester last time around, but we mustn’t forget just how dominant the Foxes star was when he first arrived in England.

Ndidi was genuinely one of the best holding midfielders in the country for a period, and if he can rediscover that level of form, he has the ability to be a star for Liverpool.

This isn’t one that’s likely to happen, but it’s one worth keeping half an eye on.