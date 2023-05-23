‘Easily the best’: Gael Glichy says £28m player Arsenal want is absolutely incredible











Gael Clichy has hailed Joao Cancelo as the best left-back around in recent years amid links to Arsenal.

It has been reported over the past week that the Gunners want to sign the Portuguese full-back from Manchester City this summer, and the former Arsenal defender is a huge fan of Cancelo.

Clichy was actually discussing Pep Guardiola’s decision to let Cancelo head to Bayern Munich in January, and he labelled the £28m player as easily the best left-back in the Premier League over the past 18 months.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Cancelo one of the best

Clichy spoke highly of the Arsenal transfer target.

“They have had the best full-back In Cancelo, over the past year and a half, out of nowhere he moved to Bayern Munich, he was easily the best left-back in that last year and a half, but now he’s moved to Bayern Munich and he can’t get any gametime,” Clichy said.

Top talent

There’s no doubt about it, when Cancelo is at his best he is one of the best defenders in world football.

For all this talk about John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko re-inventing the wheel when it comes to playing as an inverted full-back, it was Cancelo who truly started this revolution when playing as a left-back for Guardiola last season.

Conveniently, some seem to have forgotten about Cancelo’s contributions to this City team over the past 18 months, but, as ever, one team’s trash is another’s treasure.

If Arsenal can a deal done for Cancelo this summer, it could be a signing that adds an extra spark to this team and helps them get over the line and win a Premier League title this time next year.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

