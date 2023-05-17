Report: Arsenal are really worried that they won't be allowed to sign 'remarkable' player this summer











It was reported last week that Arsenal want to sign Joao Cancelo this summer.

90Min stated that the Gunners hold a firm interest in the Manchester City full-back, but now, there are concerns that a deal won’t be allowed to happen.

Indeed, according to The Telegraph, Arsenal are worried that Manchester City will block any deal for Cancelo to join the Gunners this summer.

As we all know, in the past, City have been more than happy to deal with Arsenal, selling both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to Mikel Arteta’s side last summer, but after such a closely-run title race, Arsenal believe that City may now be wary of doing any more deals with their new biggest rivals.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

City would, of course, have every right to take this stance.

Cancelo is a ‘remarkable’ player who would strengthen any team in Europe, and with Arsenal pushing City to the limit this season, the last thing Pep Guardiola will want to do is to bolster the ranks of his biggest rivals.

Think about it, City would never have sold a player to Liverpool in recent years, and now Arsenal are in that same position.

Jamie Carragher actually stated a few months ago that City may never do business with Arsenal again after their sales of Zinchenko and Jesus ultimately backfired, and now, the proof may well be in the pudding.

Cancelo looks to be on his way out of City this summer, and luckily for the Premier League champions, there will be suitors beyond Arsenal.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have both been linked, and while City would be strengthening a European rival by selling to either club, a non-domestic sale isn’t as damaging for Guardiola’s side as a move to Arsenal would be.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, this one may not get off the ground.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all