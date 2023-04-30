‘Dynamic’ Arsenal youngster called up by Mikel Arteta to first-team training ahead of Chelsea game











Arsenal under-18s captain Bradley Ibrahim has been spotted training with the first-team ahead of their match against Chelsea.

Arsenal released a video of the senior squad preparing for their next Premier League match.

Mikel Arteta’s side has to rediscover their best form immediately to keep the title race alive.

Their disappointing 4-1 defeat to Manchester City means the league is no longer in their hands.

Man City could leapfrog them for the first time in months if they defeat Fulham this afternoon.

Arsenal will be working hard in training to put their recent struggles behind them, and Bradley Ibrahim joined them in their most recent session.

The 18-year-old captained Arsenal’s under-18s in their recent FA Youth Cup final defeat to West Ham.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The ‘dynamic’ midfielder has a huge future ahead of him, and can only benefit from playing with the senior side.

In Jack Wilshere, he has the perfect coach to show him how to make the step up from the academy to the first team.

Mikel Arteta is now giving him his chance to prove he could be a valuable asset in the near future.

Ibrahim spotted in Arsenal training

In the video shared on Arsenal’s website, Ibrahim can be seen walking to training alongside fellow academy graduate Eddie Nketiah.

He’s then working with the squad in the warm-up, but doesn’t look out of place in terms of both skill and stature.

Ibrahim is already a regular in the Premier League 2 with the under-21 side, alongside his role as under-18s skipper.

From the holding midfield position he can patrol games and affect them in both attack and defence.

He provided the crucial assist for Myles Lewis-Skelly to score Arsenal’s last-minute winner against Man City in the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Wilshere has suggested he’s one of several very special youngsters coming through the academy.

Ibrahim has twice been named on Arsenal’s bench in the Europa League this season, and has been called up to first-team training before.

Whether the Gunners are in a position to give him a debut before this campaign ends is another matter.

But the future looks bright for Ibrahim as he leaves his time in the under-18s behind this summer.

