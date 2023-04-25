‘Drawing up a shortlist’: Pundit claims PL club are looking at replacements for their manager amid Spurs talks











Damien Delaney has claimed that Brighton may already be lining up a replacement for Roberto De Zerbi as bigger clubs circle the Italian.

De Zerbi has been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur after his remarkable start to life in England with Brighton.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Delaney suggested that Brighton will not panic if they lose De Zerbi, stating that they are probably already drawing up a list of potential other managers if he does indeed leave the club.

Brighton will be ready

Delaney spoke about De Zerbi amid his links to Tottenham.

“They have gone down the road Southampton did a few years ago. They’re under the radar and it’s the same with managers. I don’t think Brighton will panic at all if De Zerbi moves on at the end of the season, they will be drawing up a shortlist of managers who have the playing style that De Zerbi has and they won’t miss a beat,” Delaney said.

They are ready

If we know one thing about Brighton it’s that they will absolutely be ready for any outcome with their key figures.

The Seagulls are quickly becoming the kings of succession planning, and just as they had De Zerbi lined up for the post-Graham Potter era, they will have a manager lined up for if De Zerbi goes too.

Of course finding a manager who is as talented as De Zerbi is not a simple task, but if any club will be able to replace a gaffer like De Zerbi, it’s Brighton.

Whether or not the Brighton boss leaves The Amex or not remains to be seen, but after holding talks with Spurs, it’s fair to say that he’s a wanted man.

