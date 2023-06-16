Arsenal appear to be closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, but Jose Enrique isn’t convinced by this move one bit.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Liverpool player and current pundit gave his view on this potential move.

Enrique was very honest with his verdict, and he stated that he doesn’t think Arsenal need Havertz, claiming that they already have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to play up front, and that Havertz would be something of an unnecessary addition to the squad.

Arsenal don’t need Havertz

Enrique gave his verdict on the Chelsea star’s potential move to north London.

“To be honest with Arsenal having Jesus and Nketiah in that number nine position and even playing as a false nine, moreso Gabriel Jesus, I don’t think they need him, even if he is a good player, I don’t think they need him,” Enrique said.

Have to agree

Enrique is misjudging Havertz a bit here by comparing him to both of Arsenal’s strikers, but at the same time, his point still stands.

Indeed, while Haverts can play either as an attacking midfielder, or out wide, he still isn’t what Arsenal need.

The Gunners, for lack of a better word, are stacked in all of Havertz’s favourite positions, so where does he really fit into this team?

For a reported £60m fee, Arsenal would surely want a player who could impact the team immediately, but Havertz doesn’t really seem to tick that box.

This wouldn’t be the worst signing Arsenal ever made, but it would be quite an unnecessary one.