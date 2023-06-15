Fabrizio Romano shares exciting update involving Arsenal and Kai Havertz

Fabrizio Romano has issued a fresh update involving Arsenal and their pursuit of Kai Havertz.

On Wednesday, reports started doing the rounds claiming the Gunners had launched a move for the Chelsea ace.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the story, saying Arsenal made an opening proposal to the Blues for Havertz.

Now, Romano has provided an update as of Thursday afternoon, taking to Twitter to update the Gunners fans.

He claimed that Havertz has given the green light to an Arsenal contract bid after positive indications.

Better still, there is ‘no problem’ with regards to personal terms.

Arsenal and Chelsea remain ‘in contact’ as they look to thrash out a deal for Havertz.

While there is ‘no chance’ the Gunners will pay £75million, the Blues ‘will be flexible’, as per Romano.

In terms of other suitors, Bayern Munich are ‘informed but still quiet’, while Real Madrid are ‘100% out of the race’.

It’s always exciting when a new transfer saga comes out of nowhere, with top sources vouching for it, and it already seems pretty advanced.

Havertz would be an exciting signing for the Gunners, as he’s talented, young, and proven at the highest level.

At Bayer Leverkusen, he went from ‘an exciting young prospect to one of the best players in Europe.’

Admittedly, the 24-year-old hasn’t been particularly prolific at Chelsea.

However, you’d like to think Mikel Arteta would know what to do to bring the best out of him at Arsenal.

We’ll see what happens in the coming days but this is certainly shaping up to be a story with legs.