‘Don’t forget him’: Erling Haaland says £30m Arsenal player is absolutely ‘fantastic’

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has praised Arsenal and Norway captain Martin Odegaard.

The midfielder has been a star for the Gunners since he joined them on a permanent deal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 for £30 million (Sky Sports). He’s one of the best players in the Premier League, and Haaland appears to be a big fan of his countryman.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Erling Haaland says Arsenal star Martin Odegaard is ‘fantastic’

Erling Haaland sat done with KSI, Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on the Impaulsive podcast this week after he was introduced as a Prime Athlete.

The Manchester City superstar is one of the best players in the world. Just last night, he was named the PFA Player of the Year at an event where Bukayo Saka won the Young Player of the Year award.

Haaland is up there with the best players Norway has produced, but the striker made sure to name other athletes coming out of his country who are doing an amazing job as well.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard is one of them.

Haaland said: “We’ve got a lot of athletes as well. (Viktor) Hovland, the golfer, is doing amazing. You’ve got (Casper) Ruud in Tennis, also amazing.

“Don’t forget Odegaard, fantastic player, he plays for Arsenal, he’s the captain. We’ve got a lot of good athletes from a small country and that’s also a really nice thing.”

Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

TBR View:

Martin Odegaard really is a fantastic player.

The Norwegian doesn’t score 50 goals a season like his compatriot at Manchester City, but what he brings to this Arsenal team is what makes them such a good side.

Odegaard scored 15 goals and provided five assists in a stellar campaign last season. He almost beat Haaland to the Premier League title, but the Manchester City man pipped him right at the end.

This season, Odegaard would love nothing more than to change that, and if he has another great season, Arsenal have every chance.