Bellingham and Van Dijk react after Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka beats Erling Haaland to win PFA YPOTY award

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka won the PFA Young Player of the Year award last night, and Jude Bellingham and Virgil van Dijk have applauded him.

The 21-year-old has been absolutely amazing for club and country over the last few years. The 2022/23 campaign was his best-ever, and he has now rightly been recognised with a big award.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka beat a few big names to win the PFA Young Player of the Year award last night.

Among the other players nominated for the prestigious accolade were Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, fellow Gunner Gabriel Martinelli and Chelsea’s new record signing Moises Caicedo.

To beat them all to win the award is a pretty impressive achievement, and Saka should be really proud of what he has done over the last year.

The young Englishman took to Instagram last night to celebrate his award.

He wrote: “It’s an honour for me to accept this award and have my name alongside the previous winners. To have your peers acknowledge you is a very special feeling! Thank you to the PFA and congratulations to all the other winners and nominees this evening.”

A host of big names replied to Saka’s post last night, including Martin Odegaard, Jude Bellingham, Edu Gaspar, Ian Wright, Virgil van Dijk and Aaron Ramsdale, who called the achievement ‘unreal’.

TBR View:

This is just the start for Bukayo Saka and Arsenal.

The Englishman is already up there with the best players in the Premier League, but he’s still just 21 years old. That means he will get even better in the coming years, and that’s really exciting for Gunners supporters.

Saka already has two goals in three games this term. He’s on track to beat his tally from last season, and that would be an excellent achievement again.

Arsenal take on Manchester United next in the Premier League. If Saka has a good game, the Gunners should be able to pick up a win.