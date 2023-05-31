'Don't care what anyone else offers': Arsenal told they must now win race for 'unbelievable' 24-year-old











Gabby Agbonlahor has insisted that Arsenal must sign Declan Rice this summer regardless of what Manchester United offer for the 24-year-old.

Agbonlahor was speaking to talkSPORT as the Gunners prepare for such an important summer after coming so agonisingly close to ending their current wait for a Premier League title.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, it does not appear to be a secret that Declan Rice appears to be Arsenal’s top target. The Times were reporting in January that the Gunners desperately wanted the West Ham captain this summer.

Agbonlahor implores Arsenal to sign Declan Rice whatever the price

Reports from the Daily Mail recently suggested that Arsenal were preparing a £90 million offer for Rice. However, West Ham want more and believe that Manchester United may be about to put a higher amount on the table.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Arsenal showed with Mykhaylo Mudryk that they are not prepared to pay what they feel is over the odds for a target. But Agbonlahor believes that they need to make an exception when it comes to the Hammers skipper.

“If Arteta gets the money and the players he wants, then I feel like Arsenal will be back up there. If they miss out on Declan Rice or Caicedo, then there’s a problem,” he told talkSPORT.

“You can’t cut corners now in midfield. You can’t be going for players that aren’t Premier League experience for me in that Arsenal midfield. You’re losing Xhaka maybe. Declan Rice is a must. I don’t care what Man United offer. I don’t care what anyone else offers. Offer more.”

Much may depend on what Arsenal’s overall budget is like this summer. They are not going to want to throw all of their money at one single player after several areas of the squad started to look jaded this past season.

Arteta’s side are gearing up for their Champions League return. And they will want to give a good account of themselves at European football’s top table.

So that may influence what sort of lengths they are prepared to go to. But Agbonlahor is absolutely right that Arsenal need to sign someone special in the middle of the park.

Rice would certainly represent that. He has been ‘unbelievable‘ throughout his time in the West Ham first-team. And he has found some of his best form at the end of this past campaign.

Obviously, little is likely to be said officially until West Ham have contested the Europa Conference League final. But once that is out of the way, Arsenal would be wise to step up their pursuit.