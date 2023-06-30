‘Done’: Arsenal have now agreed signing which could be even better than Declan Rice – journalist

Arsenal are ploughling along nicely in this transfer window and are close to announcing more signings to follow Kai Havertz into the club.

The Gunners’ splash on Havertz has caught quite a few by surprise. But their spending isn’t stopping there, with a £100m+ deal for Declan Rice set to be confirmed soon enough as well.

Beyond that, a deal is being pursued for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

And speaking on the latest episode of Talking Transfers, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimes the deal for Timber is now done and in his eyes, the Gunners are getting a player who can be even more valuable than Rice.

“Jurrien Timber is done. Agreed. 47 million Euros is the total package. The deal is worth £120-a-week, we understand, roughly. So it’s not a big deal in Premier League terms,” Bailey said.



“Fantastic piece of business, Timber. Timber, out of the three [Rice and Havertz]. He could end up being the best of the three. Easily. In terms of value for money he is already way ahead of the other two. I love Timber. I think he’s great. I think he’s one Liverpool and United will massively regret not doing.”

Big potential

Jurrien Timber fits the recruitment model of this current Arsenal perfectly.

He is young, talented, already has experience in a good league, and has the potential to go and be a great. The signing of Timber, as Bailey says here, could be outstanding for the Gunners.

The fee of around £40m could also end up being a bargain and if Arsenal can get the deal over the line and announce both Timber and Rice, then their summer has been excellent already.

No doubt, other names will be linked. But Timber is a fine signing in defence and long-term, could be vital for Arsenal.