Dominik Szoboszlai was seriously impressed with Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo during their defeat to Bayern Munich yesterday.

The Dutch forward posted on Instagram after the final friendly of their pre-season tour of Singapore.

Liverpool dispatched Championship side Leicester City very easily last weekend in a 4-0 win.

The scoreline could have been even better, but the likes of Darwin Nunez and youngster Ben Doak impressed that day.

Liverpool faced a much tougher challenge yesterday against the German champions but got off to the perfect start.

Cody Gakpo scored a magnificent goal within two minutes to put Liverpool on the front foot.

New captain Virgil van Dijk doubled their lead before Bayern showed their quality and got back into the game.

Nevertheless, Dominik Szoboszlai was impressed with Gakpo despite Bayern eventually running out 4-3 winners over Liverpool.

The pair could form a brilliant partnership going into next season, with Gakpo benefitting from the Hungarian’s excellent range of passing.

Szoboszlai impressed with Gakpo in Liverpool defeat to Bayern

The 24-year-old posted on Instagram after the match and said: “Praise God from whom all blessing flow. Thank you Singapore for all the love & support!”

Dominik Szoboszlai replied and applauded his new teammate and insinuated that he was on fire yesterday.

Liverpool have looked very good going forward this summer, but defensively there are issues.

This was the first time during pre-season they hadn’t scored four goals, but was also the second occasion where they had conceded four times.

Defensively, Liverpool had issues last season that don’t appear to have been rectified.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to continue to ask Trent Alexander-Arnold to push into midfield when in possession.

However, the team look way too open at the back and Bayern carved through them very easily.

Liverpool might be relying on the likes of Szoboszlai and Gakpo to help them outscore teams like Bayern next season.

If that’s the case, it’s going to be an exciting but never racking campaign for fans at Anfield.