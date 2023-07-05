Dominik Szoboszlai now shares how he felt after speaking to Jurgen Klopp

New Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai has shared how he felt after speaking to manager Jurgen Klopp before his transfer this week.

Szoboszlai was speaking to the press after becoming Liverpool’s second signing of the summer.

Liverpool activated the Hungarian international’s release clause just hours before it expired.

It didn’t take long for personal terms to be agreed and a £60m move was confirmed on Sunday.

He follows Alexis Mac Allister into the club who arrived at the start of the window from Brighton.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After missing out on Champions League football last season, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for a top-four finish next season.

Signings like Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai should immediately improve Liverpool’s team.

The Hungarian has quickly risen through European football, reaching the Premier League at the age of just 22.

Szboszlai has now shared how he felt after speaking to Liverpool boss Klopp before putting pen to paper.

It sounds like the Hungarian didn’t need too much convincing after their conversation.

Szoboszlai shares how he felt after talk with Liverpool manager Klopp

Asked about his first reaction when hearing Liverpool wanted to sign him, Szoboszlai said: “Hard, hard question. I was really happy but still, I stayed calm because I didn’t want to be happy too early.

“First, when the boss called me, I felt, ‘OK, it can be a really good thing at the end, yes, everything was perfect.”

It will be interesting to see where Klopp decides to play Szoboszlai in his system at Liverpool.

He’s capable of playing on either wing or as a more central creative player.

Liverpool already have plenty of attackers at their disposal and haven’t used an attacking midfielder in the past.

The signing of Szoboszlai might indicate that Klopp is willing to slightly change his tactics this season.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He can always rely on Mohamed Salah to provide goals and assists and Trent Alexander-Arnold thrived in a hybrid midfield role last season.

Szoboszlai might take some of the pressure off the pair to be Liverpool’s main creative outlets next season.

Klopp has already heard good things about Szoboszlai and Liverpool fans will be desperate to see him convert those rave reviews into top performances at Anfield.