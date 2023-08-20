Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has sent a message to teammate Luis Diaz after their 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Diaz took to Instagram after the match to celebrate the first victory of the season for the Reds.

The match didn’t start as planned for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they fell behind within the first three minutes.

However, Liverpool showed their quality throughout the match, especially in the final third.

All three of Klopp’s starting forward found the back of the net, with Luis Diaz scoring the important equaliser.

The 26-year-old looks set to be a key player for Liverpool this season after an injury-hit campaign last year.

Dominik Szoboszlai already looks like a player who could change the club’s fortunes this year.

His running in midfield is going to be so important and he’s got an eye for a pass as well.

Szoboszlai and Van Dijk impressed with Liverpool teammate Diaz

Posting on Instagram after the win, Diaz said: “Brilliant three points at Anfield.”

Szoboszlai shared the Spanish knowledge by replying: “Jogaabonitoooo”, which means ‘The beautiful game’.

Virgil van Dijk also thought Diaz was on fire yesterday and the Colombian is going to be an important asset this season.

The performance wasn’t perfect from Liverpool with aspects of the game that can still be improved upon.

Losing Alexis Mac Allister to a controversial red card is far from ideal although it could be overturned.

Conceding an early goal also suggests they weren’t quite switched on from the start of the game which could be punished against better sides.

However, Liverpool have one of the most exciting attacks in the Premier League right now.

Klopp was quick to praise Diaz after the game and his Liverpool teammate Szoboszlai enjoyed what he saw as well.

The pair are likely to link up a lot on the left of Liverpool’s attacks and will benefit from having a good relationship.

Liverpool now have a tough test against Newcastle to prepare for next Sunday.