'Doing a fantastic job': Sam Allardyce is a big fan of 49-year-old manager who Tottenham reportedly like











Sam Allardyce has been hailing the job Thomas Frank is doing at Brentford.

This comes against a backdrop of interest from Tottenham Hotspur who are searching for a replacement for Antonio Conte.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce has spoken incredibly highly of the Brentford boss, stating that he’s doing a fantastic job with the Bees, while pondering whether or not a bigger club will come in for him.

Allardyce did add the caveat that bigger clubs could be put off Frank due to his style of play.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Allardyce a fan of Frank.

The former Bolton boss spoke highly of the 49-year-old gaffer.

“The Brentford manager now, he worked under Dean and he’s doing a fantastic job. I wonder if someone will come in for him Thomas Frank. Or does he have the reputation for playing the wrong way?” Allardyce asked.

Not for Spurs

Allardyce pondered whether or not a big club would go in for Frank, and while there have been links to Tottenham, we can’t see the Dane ending up in north London.

Indeed, as Allardyce says, there are question marks around Frank’s style of play, and the Tottenham job is certainly one where it is style of substance at the moment.

After being managed by three pragmatic managers in a row, it’s hard to imagine that the Spurs fanbase would take to a manager like Frank who likes to play a rough and tumble style that values physicality over creativity.

Frank is good enough for a top job, but he shouldn’t be in the mix for Spurs right now.

Photo by Everton FC via Getty Images

Show all