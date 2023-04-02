Tottenham considering Thomas Frank and Arne Slot to replace Antonio Conte











Tottenham are giving serious consideration to both Thomas Frank and Arne Slot as options to become their next permanent manager.

Spurs have given the job to Cristian Stellini for the time being but will need to make a decision at some point about the future of the club.

A number of names have already been linked with being the new Spurs manager. Mauricio Pochettino keeps getting mentioned, as does Julian Nagelsmann.

However, The Express reports today that Pochettino has actually held brief talks with Spurs and is now not being considered at this moment in time. Instead, Tottenham are reported to be giving consideration to both Thomas Frank and Arne Slot.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

On the list

It’s claimed that both Slot and Frank are on the Tottenham wishlist after their fine work this season. Slot has Feyenoord flying in the Eredivise. Frank, meanwhile, is pushing his Brentford side towards a European spot.

Frank has insisted he is happy at Brentford but if Tottenham were to finish in the top four and make their move, the Dane could find it hard to say no

Slot has already been interviewed for the Leeds job as well. He is keen on exploring options in England and after seeing Erik ten Hag do so well at Man United, Spurs could be tempted by the Dutchman.

TBR’s View: Thomas Frank would be great for Tottenham

Frank has done such a good job with Brentford. He seems the perfect fit for them but sooner or later he is going to want to test himself at a higher level.

If Tottenham do make the top four then the job is really appealing. Sure, there’s things to be sorted off the field and Daniel Levy needs to get the house in order. But still, Tottenham are a huge club.

Slot has done well with Feyenoord as well. But given Frank’s experience of the PL, most Spurs fans would surely love the Bees boss.