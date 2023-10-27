Darwin Nunez might have scored for Liverpool last night v Toulouse but there was still one big negative about the night for him.

The Liverpool striker smashed one into the roof of the net in the first half but then in the second half struck the post with the goal at his mercy after a fine run. Thankfully, Ryan Gravenberch was on hand to slam home the rebound.

However, watching on for Sky Sports, former England striker Jay Bothroyd felt that the miss from Nunez showed why Jurgen Klopp still doesn’t have full faith in the Uruguayan forward.

Sky Sports pundit says Klopp doesn’t trust Darwin Nunez

Speaking in the Sky studio while watching the game v Toulouse, Bothroyd picked up on Nunez.

And while he was impressed with his performance in the main, he felt the miss showed up just why he’s no the main man yet at Anfield.

“Nunez has played well, he’s scored a goal but they’re the kind of things where Klopp will be saying to him ‘you need to show more composure’. If that’s a big game, Champions League semi-finals, you need to be putting those chances away,” Bothroyd said.

“I believe Klopp doesn’t trust him in those big situations as much as he trusts the other players at the moment. He’s still young.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Signs of progress but work still to do

Darwin Nunez has plenty to like about him. He is a real handful, has searing pace, and at times, looks like an accomplished finisher.

Had he tucked that one away last night, it would have rounded off a superb run really and the composure to go around the goalkeeper would be being praised. However, he didn’t tuck it away, and that’s part of the problem.

In bigger moments, Liverpool will need Nunez to deliver and Bothroyd makes a valid point really.

Nunez will continue to get better over time. But at the moment, that rawness is still there and he must keep working to improve his composure and finishing.