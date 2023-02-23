Cascarino says Liverpool must now consider Virgil van Dijk sale











Tony Cascarino has told The Times that Virgil van Dijk cannot escape blame following Liverpool’s loss to Real Madrid, and has actually claimed that the time may have come for the Reds to sell the Dutchman.

Liverpool fans are still coming to terms with the latest setback in what has been a turgid season. If anything, their loss to Los Blancos was all the more agonising because Jurgen Klopp’s men started so well.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool led 2-0 in the early stages. And it appeared that it may well be yet another famous night in Europe for the club. However, Real managed to fight back.

Cascarino suggests Liverpool should consider van Dijk sale

By the midway point in the second-half, Carlo Ancelotti’s men led 5-2 to put one foot in the next round.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

It was a nightmare evening for Liverpool’s defence. Alisson made an awful error for Real’s equaliser. Meanwhile, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez were extremely poor.

The pair appear to be coming in for the most criticism. However, Cascarino has suggested that van Dijk must shoulder some of the responsibility. And, perhaps surprisingly, he has claimed that Liverpool would be wise to think about letting him go.

“Gomez plays Rodrygo onside and is then unfortunate with a deflection, but Virgil van Dijk should not escape criticism,” he told The Times when talking about the fourth Real goal. “As the senior centre back, he should recognise that his partner is struggling and ensure the back line is flat. However, the Dutchman was often raising his eyebrows or looking to the ground.

“This body language reminds me of Van Dijk’s final season at Southampton, when he was pushing for a move to Anfield. Five years on, I think it could be time for Liverpool to consider selling him themselves. The Van Dijk that was among the best in the world has disappeared.”

It would be a true shock if Liverpool let van Dijk leave anytime soon. Along with Alisson, he was a game-changing signing who helped transform the Reds into regular title contenders.

He has made over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions since his £75 million move.

Surely, it makes no sense to sell him. Liverpool have enough work to do on their current squad. A complete overhaul would not be wise, particularly when you consider the success they have had over the years.

Van Dijk’s form may be an issue for Liverpool right now. However, his form is surely not even in the top 10 biggest issues for the Reds to address.