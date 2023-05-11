Director reacts after opting to sack manager linked with Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur could now have the opportunity to move for another manager whose last job was in the Bundesliga.

Obviously we’re all aware of Spurs’ interest in Julian Nagelsmann, but now Oliver Glasner will soon be available too.

Speculation linking Tottenham with the Eintracht Frankfurt head coach goes back a few weeks.

Now, the Bundesliga club have confirmed that Glasner will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

This is despite the 48-year-old having a contract that runs until 2024.

Club director Markus Krosche has now spoken out about his decision to part company with Glasner.

“If you’re in my position,” he began, as per Sky Germany.

“You’ll always have to make uncomfortable and unpopular decisions.

“You’ll always offend people. But I have to live with that, it’s in my job description.

“I can’t make my decision dependent on what other people think about it.

“But everyone can be sure of one thing: I meet them in the interests of Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Frankfurt won the Europa League last season, but they haven’t done as well this term.

They sit ninth in the Bundesliga and haven’t won any of their last 11 league games.

However, Glasner has taken them to the German Cup final.

‘Particular interest’

Prior to Antonio Conte’s departure, the Daily Mail claimed the Austrian was a potential option for Spurs.

German outlet BILD then claimed that Daniel Levy had made contact with the Frankfurt manager’s camp.

And Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that Glasner was of “particular interest” to Tottenham.

This is because “he has the ability to exit his current contract… and is interested in the prospect of a switch.”

Glasner is certainly a good shout for Tottenham.

He has plenty of experience and has taken his club to great heights.

In addition, Glasner has a lot of tactical flexibility and knows how to get players punching above their weight.