Journalist makes Roberto Firmino exit claim as Liverpool plot major rebuild











Liverpool could be in for a big summer rebuild and according to journalist Dean Jones, long-serving forward Roberto Firmino could be on his way out.

The Brazilian has become more of a bit part player in recent seasons. His £180k-a-week contract is set to expire in the summer and as of yet, there’s nothing new in the pipeline.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken positively about Firmino in recent press conferences. The Liverpool boss effectively hinting he would like the experienced Brazilian to remain at the club.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, with a midfield overhaul coming, and the signings of three forwards in recent windows in Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez, Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that Firmino might see now as the ideal time to move on.

“It’s a big moment for Firmino. I would not be surprised at all if he’s wondering if this is actually a really good time for him to leave,” Jones said.

“He has had a great time with Liverpool, but the club is moving on right now. They are going through a tricky period.”

Firmino has enjoyed a fine career with Liverpool. He’s won the PL and Champions League and is widely considered one of the club’s best ever signings.

TBR’s View: Firmino could maybe do with pastures new

There comes a time when all players need a clean break and that time might be coming for Bobby Firmino and Liverpool.

There’s no doubting he still has quality. Further, his personality is also popular in the dressing room as well. Klopp won’t simply want to lose that. But, there are other factors to consider here as well.

His big wages being moved on might open the door for another signing. Further, he’s going to play less and less with all the forwards at the club now.

It’s a tough call, but in the end, Firmino might be better seeking a move.