Dietmar Hamann says £40m Premier League playmaker would suit Liverpool











Dietman Hamman believes Newcastle star Joelinton would be a great signing for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side this summer.

Liverpool were struggling for consistent form over the first half of the season. They have looked a lot better since but with one game to go it looks like they will miss out on Champions League football next season.

This is somewhat of a surprise as they have been challenging for the title the last few seasons. It has emphasised the need for a few high quality signings this summer.

Newcastle have had an amazing season and have qualified for Champions League football. A lot of their players have stood out this campaign.

(Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Hamann wants Joelinton at Liverpool

Hamann was speaking to i news about who Liverpool should sign. He said: “I’d like a player like Joelinton from Newcastle, who’s got a physical presence. The players Liverpool have got are all very similar.

“I would like a player of Joelinton’s stature, who can make a goal, has got a physical presence and good on the ball, he’s just an all-round player and hasn’t got too many defensive responsibilities with one player behind him.

“A player with a physical presence would suit Liverpool very well.”

The “unbelievable” Brazilian is highly rated by many, including Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. The ex-forward is a big fan of Joelinton.

“I’d end too, by saying that I’m a big, big fan of Joelinton,” he told the Sunday Mirror (30/4; page 73).

“(He) combines both aspects of the game I’ve been talking about… and looks just about the identikit of the perfect player for Liverpool.”

Joelinton, who was first bought as a striker for Newcastle, has become a key player for the Magpies in the midfield.

The £40million man is great at tackling due to his physicality but he can also provide good attacking qualities as well.

It would be a very interesting signing for Liverpool as he would definitely strengthen the squad.

(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)