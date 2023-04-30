Robbie Fowler says 2019 Newcastle signing looks perfect for Liverpool











Robbie Fowler has picked out Joelinton as the Newcastle United star who is the perfect player for Liverpool.

The Reds legend was speaking to the Sunday Mirror (30/4; page 73) about the Magpies and the remarkable progress they have made under Eddie Howe.

Of course, it is the likes of Joe Willock and Alexander Isak who seem to be grabbing many of the headlines right now. But there is probably no player within the ranks who has enjoyed a bigger turnaround than Joelinton.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It is almost easy to forget now just what an awful signing the Brazilian appeared to be when he arrived. The Magpies broke their club-record to sign him for £40 million in 2019.

Fowler thinks Joelinton would be perfect for Liverpool

It was some time before there was any real hint that he could be a decent player for Newcastle. But Howe’s arrival seems to have changed everything for Joelinton.

He is now thriving playing deeper, as either a midfielder or winger. And he looks to be so crucial to the balance of the Newcastle side.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Robbie Fowler outlined just how impressed he has been by Joelinton – and suggested that he would love to see him at Anfield in the future.

“I’d end too, by saying that I’m a big, big fan of Joelinton, who combines both aspects of the game I’ve been talking about… and looks just about the identikit of the perfect player for Liverpool,” he told the Sunday Mirror (30/4; page 73).

It would be a shock if Newcastle considered letting Joelinton go. The Magpies are going places at a rapid rate. And they will want to keep all of the key components of their current squad.

Liverpool definitely need to overhaul their midfield in the summer. It has been a tough season for Jurgen Klopp’s side. And their problems in the middle of the park have been clear to see.

They have previously signed Georginio Wijnaldum from Tyneside. But that was off the back of Newcastle being relegated. So repeating the trick with Joelinton would not be easy.

But there is no doubt that Liverpool need to have big plans for the summer.