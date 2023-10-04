Destiny Udogie is so happy that Tottenham went and signed £16m player this summer

Destiny Udogie has now said how grateful he has been towards his Tottenham Hotspur teammates since joining, in particular Guglielmo Vicario.

Udogie was speaking to football.london in an extended interview and said he already feels like he’s known the Spurs players for 10 years.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Moreover, the full back considered himself lucky that he had a compatriot like Vicario join the club at the same time.

Udogie said: “The whole team was really nice [when I joined].

“I was lucky Vic came at the same time, but everyone helped me to settle in easily.

“It was perfect for me to have team-mates like them because, once I came, it was like I’d known them for 10 years.”

Of course, this may go some way to explaining how the 20-year-old has been able to start so well, so quickly.

Udogie has taken no time to adapt to either Ange Postecoglou’s side or the Premier League since his move from Udinese.

And alongside the likes of Pedro Porro and Yves Bissouma, the Italian suddenly looks indispensable to this project.

Udogie is very grateful to have Vicario with him at Tottenham

Given their progress at Tottenham this season, both Udogie and £16m Vicario must have their eyes set on their first senior caps for Italy.

Vicario has recently been included in the Italy squad but failed to make an appearance.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Moreover, Udogie has been starring for the U21s but is yet to receive a senior call up – something that could change very soon.

Much like previous Tottenham sides were the foundation of the England squad, fans may hope that Udogie and Vicario can be fixtures for Italy for some time.

Another player who may be hoping to further his international career because of his Spurs form is James Maddison.

Despite now being considered ‘world-class’ by pundits and fans alike, Maddison is yet to play a crucial role for England.