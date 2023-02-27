Dermot Gallagher says Arsenal should have had a penalty against Leicester











Former referee Dermot Gallagher has now said that Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka should have had a penalty against Leicester City.

Discussing the contentious decision on Sky Sports, via Football Daily, Gallagher disagreed with the referee’s decision.

Thankfully for Arsenal, the missed opportunity didn’t affect the final result.

The Gunners won the game 1-0, but in reality, should have been out of sight by full-time.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the only legitimate goal of the game, finishing well from a narrowing angle.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Leandro Trossard thought he’d put Arsenal in front with a stunning strike just before half-time.

However, Ben White was adjudged to have fouled Danny Ward in the build-up to the goal.

Saka also had a goal ruled out correctly for offside, but Gallagher believes Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty for a foul on the forward.

It’s the latest VAR call that experts have disagreed with in recent weeks as scrutiny continues to escalate.

Gallagher says Arsenal forward Saka should have had a penalty

Gallagher was asked whether giant Australian centre-back Harry Souttar fouled Saka, and if it was a clear and obvious error.

“I think it’s a foul,” Gallagher said.

“I know [Harry] Souttar will say he slips, but I think although he slips, he still grabs him.

“I think he takes him down, and I think he impacts on him. I know the ball’s going behind him, but for me it’s a foul.”

Pundits Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith both agreed with Gallagher’s call in the studio.

Although there were some frustrating calls from the referee for Arsenal on Saturday, the performance was brilliant.

Mikel Arteta’s side frustrated Leicester brilliantly, limiting them to just one shot all game.

Saka may not have been on the score sheet, but he’s been arguably Arsenal’s best player this season.

Ray Parlour described him as an irreplaceable talent before the match.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Martin Keown believed he would walk into Arsenal’s Invincibles team.

The young forward is fouled all the time, and doesn’t always get the best treatment from referees.

Mikel Arteta has asked on multiple occasions for the 21-year-old to be given more protection.

On this occasion, Gallagher believes Arsenal should have had a penalty after a foul on Saka.

It’s the latest incident that hasn’t gone the England international’s way.

Show all