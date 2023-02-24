Martin Keown makes 'Invincibles' claim about one current Arsenal player











Martin Keown has been singing the praises of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka this afternoon and paid him the biggest compliment possible.

Keown was part of Arsenal’s famed Invincibles team that went the season unbeaten. It’s a feat that’s not been matched yet and that Arsenal side is widely regarded as one of the best ever.

However, while it was a team full of talent, Keown believes that Bukayo Saka is that good that he’d be forcing his way into the Invincibles side.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Keown bigged up Saka’s elite mentality, while praising his impact in the attacking third.

“The goals he scores, the assists. And also his mentality. I’ve talked about The Invincibles and I’ve gone on record to say he’s the one player – and there might be more to follow – that would be in that team. Or certainly be one or two there thinking this kid’s going to have to play I’m going to have to step aside. He’s that good,” Keown said.

Saka goes into this weekend’s game with Leicester City looking to continue his fine form. He scored at Villa last week, despite being kicked throughout the game.

TBR’s View: Saka given the ultimate Arsenal praise here

You need to be some player to be mentioned in the same breath as that famous Arsenal side but Keown clearly believes in Saka’s ability. And with good reason.

Saka has been nothing short of sensational all season. Others have had headlines like Zinchenko and Odegaard. But Saka remains the key man, and he’s been brilliant.

Keown is right, too. Put Saka in that Invincibles side and it gets better. Certainly, it doesn’t get any worse.

For Saka, this is high praise indeed and when he sees it, he’ll surely be delighted with what Keown’s had to say.