Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has shared whether he thinks Manchester City star Mateo Kovacic should have been sent off against Arsenal yesterday.

Gallagher was speaking on The Weekend Wrap and reflecting on events at the Emirates.

There was a real danger that the main talking point of the afternoon could have ended up being about the refereeing of the match once again.

Manchester City fans might wish that it was, but a late goal from Gabriel Martinelli made sure that football was the main focus in the aftermath of a huge result for the top of the league table.

The Brazilian was sensational when he entered the field yesterday and in the absence of Bukayo Saka stood up and took control of the game.

However, in the first half, there were two key moments that could have changed the course of the match.

Mateo Kovacic put in a poor challenge on Martin Odegaard and was shown a yellow card by Michael Oliver.

VAR checked the challenge and agreed with Oliver’s decision, but the Croatian then put in another bad tackle on Declan Rice but remained on the pitch.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Dermot Gallagher has now shared whether Kovacic should have been given his marching orders against Arsenal.

Normally calls like these split opinions, but this one looks pretty clear-cut.

Gallagher shares whether Kovacic should have seen red vs. Arsenal

Asked about the tackle on Odegaard, Gallagher said: “I think this could have gone either way, it’s right on the cusp.

“We’ve heard this term, it’s an orange card, meaning it’s above a yellow or I’ve heard it’s a pink card meaning it’s below a red and I think that’s how fine it is.

“What I would say is, having survived that on a yellow card, the next challenge doesn’t really take much more for me to send him off.

“That’s his view, he takes a yellow card, the VAR went with him. I understand why the referee has made that decision and I like the fact that the referee makes the decision on the field, but on another day it could have gone another way.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

When asked if he should have then been sent off for the subsequent foul on Declan Rice, Gallagher added: “I think he’s dodged a bullet.

“What I would say is if you think the first one is on the cusp, which I do, the second one has tipped him over the edge for me.

“It’s interesting if you look at the referee, the referee immediately transmits to everybody on the field, ‘No I am not going to send him off.’

“He’s quite clear, he’s made his decision.”

Kovacic got away with one, but the Gunners had the last laugh

Football fans will rejoice that a poor call from the referee hasn’t dominated the discourse after another huge Premier League match.

Arsenal fans may not agree with Gallagher that Kovacic avoided being sent off for his first challenge, but he should definitely have been off the pitch before half-time.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola managed to eke out 68 minutes of action from the Croatian before he was replaced by Matheus Nunes.

At the end of the day, Arsenal won’t care and will instead concentrate on earning a vital three points and the fantastic performances from their players across the pitch.