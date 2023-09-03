£1.7m Everton man now ‘in the sights’ of Steven Gerrard’s side despite Dyche claiming he would stay

Steven Gerrard’s side Al-Ettifaq are now targeting a move to sign Everton’s Demarai Gray as they continue their recruitment drive.

That’s according to Sports Zone who shared the update on X.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

The update claimed that Demarai Gray is in the sights of the club along with Al-Shabab.

Sport Zone said: “Announced close to Al-Shabab, Demarai Gray is in the sights of Al-Ettifaq and Steven Gerrard to strengthen the left side of the attack.”

This update may come as a surprise to Everton fans given Sean Dyche’s latest comments.

Dyche confirmed that he was hopeful that Gray would be able to rejoin his side following the Sheffield United draw.

Dyche said that Gray has been missing due to a few reasons including his fitness and the transfer speculation around him.

However, he did then say he expected him to stay at the club as of now.

But with fresh interest from Steven Gerrard’s side, fans will now wonder if the situation has already changed.

Gerrard interested in taking Everton’s Gray to Al-Ettifaq

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also confirmed that Al-Ettifaq would like to sign Everton’s Gray before September 7th.

Everton have of course already lost a winger in Alex Iwobi this week.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Iwobi joined Fulham for £22m on deadline day and fans may be worried the side would look short out wide if both left.

Gray signed for Everton for a fee of £1.7m back in 2021 and he has been crucial during different periods for the side.

His best performances for the club arguably did come in the Frank Lampard era.

Under Sean Dyche, Gray has even been used as a striker at times during all of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injuries.

And if he were to move to Saudi Arabia, you would imagine the 27-year-old would do very well.