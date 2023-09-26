Andros Townsend shares what Everton’s squad have now been telling him in private

Former Everton player Andros Townsend has now been sharing what he’s hearing internally from players at the club under Sean Dyche this season.

Townsend was speaking on ‘The Monday Night Club’ and said that things were never said to be too downbeat behind the scenes.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Everton have endured a difficult start to the season, but things are now looking rosier after a win away to Brentford.

Speaking on the mood, Townsend said: “I don’t think internally it was ever as bleak as it may have been made out.

“Speaking to players and the manager, I think he was really happy with his business in the window.

“He had one or two players to come back, Jack Harrison, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin.

“I think they were quietly confident that once he got those players back into the fold they were going to start going on a run

“They were good enough to go to Brentford and get a win.

“I think it’s been bleak but those players on the inside have been quietly confident for a while.”

And this is likely good news for Everton fans trusting the process under Sean Dyche.

Townsend says things haven’t been bleak at Everton under Dyche this season

Of course, it’s not too much of a surprise that Dyche has been able to get his Everton players invested into his project.

Dyche proved his methods at Burnley across several successful seasons.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

And as Townsend shared, Everton were always going to be improved when Dyche had the right kind of profiles in his team.

It was only a few months ago that Dyche was picking between Neal Maupay or Demarai Gray to lead the line.

Fast forward to now and the manager has Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at his disposal.

Moreover, with the likes of Jack Harrison as Townsend mentioned, Dyche will have some exciting options at Everton moving forwards.

Those Everton fans who have been keeping an eye on the stats will have felt their start to the season had been unlucky.

And they may be relieved to hear that the Everton players thought so too.