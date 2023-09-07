Dejan Kulusevski says one Tottenham man has shocked the squad this season

Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that manager Ange Postecoglou has surprised the squad already this season.

Kulusevski was speaking to Fotboll Skanalen as the international break gets underway.

The 23-year-old is with the Swedish national team and has already been showing his quality on the training ground.

Ange Postecoglou had a tough job on his hands when he took to the Tottenham job this summer.

Fan expectation was at its lowest point in years after a disastrous campaign under Antonio Conte and his various replacements.

There was also the growing expectation that Harry Kane – the only person to come out of last season with any credit – would be leaving.

However, four games into the season and hope has returned to North London.

An unbeaten start to the campaign playing fantastic football has given fans a reason to get excited again.

Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that everyone at Tottenham has been surprised by how well Postecoglou is doing already.

Spurs are scoring goals and dominating teams while he’s also building a strong relationship with the fanbase.

Kulusevski says everyone’s surprised by Postecoglou at Tottenham

Asked about the start to the season in North London, Kulusevski said: “I’m glad it’s going well. The team is good. We’ve got a really good coach and we’ve played well and scored a lot of goals.

“So, it’s clear that it’s great fun. You should enjoy it when things are going well.

“Yes, actually. We had a tough time at the end of last season. He [Postecoglou] has come in with really positive energy and it has gone very quickly.

“Of course, we are all a little surprised. But he’s really good.

“We are a young team and everyone wants to play this way. I’m not saying that what we did before was completely wrong, but it was something completely different.

“I think it’s easier to come to training every day and know that you should play with the ball, that you should attack and run forward and not backwards.

“So, it is clear that all of us players have done everything possible to listen as much as possible.”

Kulusevski admitting that Tottenham have been surprised by how well Postecoglou has started shows how low confidence was when the Australian arrived at the club.

Spurs have made some good signings such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven that have helped Postecoglou get off to a great start.

The international break has come at a bad time and it’s up to Postecoglou to make sure Tottenham hit the ground running next weekend.