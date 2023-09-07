Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski has carried his good form from the start of the season into Sweden training by scoring an outrageous goal.

The Swedish FA shared a video on Instagram of the 23-year-old in action with his international teammates.

Tottenham’s brilliant start to the campaign has seen many of their players earn international recognition.

New signing Micky Van de Ven has earned his first senior call-up to the Netherlands squad.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will be hoping to make his debut for Italy and he’s even earned rave reviews from the legendary Gianluigi Buffon.

One player who has been a regular for his national team for some time is Dejan Kulusevski.

Photo by Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Despite being just 23, he’s already earned 30 senior caps for Sweden and is one of their most important players.

Kuluevski showed in training with a phenomenal goal that he’s getting back to his best form.

After impressing in his first six months at Tottenham, he struggled to play his best football last season.

It would be harsh to single out the Swede in that respect with the entire squad besides Harry Kane appearing to struggle.

Kulusevski scores brilliant goal in Sweden training

The clip shared on Instagram shows the Sweden squad playing a small-sided game ahead of their match against Estonia.

A chipped through-ball is played into Kulusevski and he flicks the ball over his shoulder into the back of the net, with the coaches on the sidelines heard clapping and cheering the goal.

It was a wonderful piece of improvised skill from the young winger who hasn’t had the best luck in front of goal recently.

He found the back of the net against Bournemouth after some fantastic work from Destiny Udogie but only scored twice last season.

Kulusevski will now know he’s under added pressure for his place in Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

New signing Brennan Johnson has most likely been brought in to play on the right wing, providing more competition for the Swede.

Kulusevski’s goal in Sweden training is unlikely to convince Postecoglou that he deserves to stay in the Tottenham team.

However, two strong performances on international duty will show that he’s the man in-form right now as Spurs look to continue their strong start to the campaign.