Dejan Kulusevski reacts with five words after news coming out of Tottenham yesterday

Dejan Kulusevski has had his say after Tottenham Hotspur confirmed yesterday that Ivan Perisic has suffered a very serious knee injury.

Perisic has been a Tottenham player for over a year now, and he has had his ups and downs. However, the one thing nobody can deny is his quality, and he has shown that consistently this season.

Sadly for Spurs fans, he will not be available until next year.

Dejan Kulusevski sends message to Ivan Perisic after Tottenham confirm injury

Tottenham signed Ivan Perisic on a free transfer from Inter Milan in the summer of 2022.

The Croatian had won the Serie A title in Italy under Antonio Conte, and he was viewed by many as the perfect fit in the Italian’s Spurs side.

Perisic showed his class at Tottenham on numerous occasions, but there were times last season when he was at the end of immense criticism as well.

Everyone expected Perisic to leave in the summer, but no move materialised in the end. He stayed at Spurs, and he has looked very good every time he has come off the bench in the Premier League.

Now, Ange Postecoglou will have to do without him until the final few months of the season, and we’re sure every one of his teammates will miss him.

We already told you how Pedro Porro reacted to the news. Here’s what Dejan Kulusevski said after Perisic’s injury was confirmed by Tottenham yesterday.

He wrote in his Instagram Story: “Top player in all senses!”

It will be interesting to see who Postecoglou will turn to on the bench when Tottenham take on Arsenal on Sunday.