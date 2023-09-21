‘We will fight’: Pedro Porro reacts after news coming from Tottenham yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed yesterday that Ivan Perisic has injured his ACL, and Pedro Porro has now sent him a message on Instagram.

Spurs have had a sensational start to the new season. They’ve won four and drawn one of their first five games, and they have a huge fixture to look forward to this weekend – a North London Derby against Arsenal.

Perisic, however, will not be available for that game.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Pedro Porro reacts after Tottenham confirm Ivan Perisic’s injury

There was a lot of speculation around Ivan Perisic‘s Tottenham future in the summer.

Antonio Conte was the man who brought the Croatian to Spurs, but after the Italian was sacked, many believed Perisic would also leave the club.

The 34-year-old was heavily linked with moves to Turkey and back home to Croatia, but nothing materialised in the end.

He stayed at Tottenham, and he has been fantastic under Ange Postecoglou almost every time he has come on as a substitute so far this season.

Now, sadly, Perisic will miss a huge chunk of this campaign following his ACL injury. Pedro Porro has offered him some love on Instagram.

He wrote: “Good recovery, brother. We will fight for you!”

TBR View:

Perisic has been excellent for Tottenham, hasn’t he?

He has come on as a substitute in each of Spurs’ first five Premier League games and has had a brilliant impact.

Losing Perisic now, most likely until next year, is a massive blow for Spurs, but Postecoglou still has plenty of options available at his disposal, and Tottenham should be able to manage without too much trouble.

Spurs take on Arsenal next, and that will be an incredible game to watch.