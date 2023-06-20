Dean Jones is unconvinced by the links between Tottenham and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

Speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, the journalist was discussing the recent reports linking Spurs with two Fulham players.

Manor Solomon and Tosin have both been linked with Spurs, but Jones isn’t convinced that the links to Tosin are legitimate.

Indeed, the journalist just couldn’t bring himself to believe that the £13m defender would actually be signing for Tottenham this summer.

Tosin links unconvincing

Jones shared what he knows about Tosin and Solomon.

“I’m not sure about the Tottenham link. I’m not convinced by it, Tottenham have been linked also to Fulham defender, Tosin, and I’m definitely not convinced by that one either. There hasn’t been any contact there. I’m not sure exactly where these links are coming from,” Jones said.

“Manor Solomon is a bit of a complicated transfer. Fulham have had confidence in signing Manor Solomon back for a couple of months, but yeah, there hasn’t really been any progress from what I understand.”

Not improbable

Jones has some strong links to Fulham, so it’s fair to assume that his information on this subject is correct.

However, at the same time, it’s also not improbable to think that Spurs would be in for Tosin.

A front-foot defender who is suited to the Premier League, Tosin could be perfect for Ange Postecoglou’s new system.

Factor in that Daniel Levy has a tendency to pinch Fulham’s top talents such as Mousa Dembele, Clint Dempsey and Ryan Sessegnon over the years, and this is a transfer that makes a bit of sense.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the summer.