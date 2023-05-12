'Definitely': 57-year-old manager Tottenham want will come to the Premier League - pundit











Michael Bridges has tipped Ange Postecoglou to come to the Premier League within the next few years.

This comes against a backdrop of interest in the 57-year-old manager from Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on Optus Sports’ GegenPod, Bridges was speaking all about Postecoglou and what a fantastic job he has been doing at Celtic.

The pundit was very clear in his view that his work north of the border will have been noticed in England, claiming that it is just a matter of time before the Australian gets a chance to showcase his unique tactics and character in the English top flight.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ange coming to England

Bridges gave his verdict on Postecoglou.

“Ange will manage in the Premier League within the next few years, no shadow of a doubt. I don’t know who with, but he’ll definitely get his opportunity,” Bridges said.

Matter of time

The sad reality is that Scottish football doesn’t get to keep their star players or their star managers for too long until one of the English teams come calling.

Postecoglou has now enjoyed two fantastic seasons at Celtic, and that sort of performance doesn’t go unnoticed.

As the likes of Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers have shown in recent years, English clubs will take a punt on a manager doing well over in Scotland, and it won’t be long until Postecoglou gets a serious approach.

At the moment, Spurs are the side being linked the most strongly with the Australian, and while the north London club may not actually pull the trigger on Postecoglou, his move to the Premier League isn’t far away.

Postecoglou will be in the Premier League soon, and when he is, he will make a serious splash.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Show all