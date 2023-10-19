Defender shares what’s amazed him about ‘unique’ £22m Tottenham player

Kevin Wimmer has described Son Heung-min as unique, suggesting that it is amazing how the Tottenham Hotspur captain has remained the same person despite his continued success for the club.

Wimmer was speaking to The Athletic as he opened up on how he became incredibly close to the forward after their arrivals at White Hart Lane during the 2015 summer transfer window.

Son Heung-min is undoubtedly one of the most popular footballers on the planet. Not only is he an absolutely outstanding talent – who now wears the captain’s armband for Spurs – but he is one of those players who cannot hide the joy he plays the game with.

It has not always been easy for Son at Tottenham. He struggled in the months following his £22 million move. And there was a time when it probably would not have surprised Spurs fans if he had left.

Kevin Wimmer opens up on friendship with Son Heung-min

But Son went from the periphery of the Tottenham squad and became arguably their most important player. Of course, he is also now the skipper.

Away from the field however, it appears that he has not changed at all. Kevin Wimmer shared that his ability to speak German meant that the pair bonded initially. And they have remained close ever since, despite Son’s remarkable rise in North London.

“Having someone who could speak the same language was also good for him. In the beginning, his English was also not the best and we did so many things together. At training, we were always together and then afterwards, going for dinner or exploring the city,” he told The Athletic.

“After I left, he never changed. He got better and better every season but his mentality never changed. He always stayed the same person. That’s why we are still in touch. At his level, it’s unique to have a character like this. He’s really one of the best.”

Spurs captain is the perfect representative for the club

Son is an outstanding representative for Tottenham. He is obviously a brilliant footballer with the talent to be one of the club’s greatest ever players.

But there is rarely any drama surrounding the 31-year-old. Certainly, you never hear anything negative about his life away from the pitch.

So it is brilliant to hear that Wimmer still sees the same person who he met nearly a decade ago.

He is definitely a player who really sets a superb example for those looking to make the grade in the Premier League.