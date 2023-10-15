ESPN pundit says Tottenham have a player who’s even more important than James Maddison

Pundit Alejandro Moreno believes that Son Heung-min remains Tottenham Hotspur’s most important player ahead of James Maddison, despite the Englishman’s flying start to life in North London.

Moreno was speaking on ESPN as they discussed who Spurs’ most valuable player is as Ange Postecoglou’s men lead the way in the Premier League.

There is no question that James Maddison has to be in the discussion when it comes to the signings of the season in the top-flight. Maddison has made an unbelievable start, scoring twice and providing five assists for Tottenham.

He appears to have formed a brilliant relationship with Son Heung-min already. Son was promoted to the captaincy over the summer, with Maddison becoming one of his vice-captains.

Son Heung-min more important to Tottenham than James Maddison

And the South Korean has relished his role. He has already scored six goals, including both in their North London derby draw.

Technically, Maddison has been directly involved in more goals in the Premier League so far this season. Nevertheless, Moreno thinks that Son is the most important member of Postecoglou’s squad.

“I find Heung-min Son to be the difference-maker for the team. And while I agree James Maddison and the connection with Heung-min Son has become a really important part to what Spurs do, and Heung-min Son – in some ways – depends on James Maddison, and James Maddison has been really good for Spurs, Heung-min Son is still the difference guy,” he told ESPN.

“He’s still the guy that’s going to score the goals for you. And I go back to scoring goals because this game is about scoring goals. This is how you win matches.

“And if Heung-min Son is scoring goals for Spurs, they’re winning games. If he’s not scoring goals for Spurs, they’re going to have a difficult time doing so, because James Maddison is not going to score those goals.”

Tottenham in a fantastic position due to both players

In fairness, you really could not argue with anyone who puts Maddison ahead of Son or vice-versa. The pair have been absolutely brilliant so far, forming the kind of partnership Tottenham fans probably feared that they had lost when Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich in the summer.

No player has provided more assists in the top-flight than Maddison. Meanwhile, only Erling Haaland has found the back of the net more often than Son.

Tottenham still have plenty to do if they hope to establish themselves as genuine title contenders. But they could have hardly done more in the opening weeks of the season.

And if they manage to keep both Son and Maddison fit for the large majority of the campaign, then they are surely going to be in the mix for some time to come.

What they then do in the January window could help decide whether this proves to be a historic year for Tottenham.