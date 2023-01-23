Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist issues big claim about Declan Rice











Declan Rice will fancy the move to Arsenal in the summer after being linked last week, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Rice is being linked with a move to Arsenal at the end of the season. The England midfielder is widely expected to leave West Ham, with both Arsenal and Chelsea set to launch bids.

Chelsea have courted Rice for some time now. His best friend Mason Mount is there, and in many fans’ eyes, it’s looked obvious he’ll sign for the Blues eventually.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

However, Arsenal’s interest, coupled with their title-winning form, could see Rice move to North London instead.

“Declan Rice is one for the summer and it does appear he’s favouring a move to Arsenal. If you look at the performance yesterday you look at the relationship between Arsenal and the fans, it’s a good place to be and that will appeal to Declan Rice,” Crook said on TalkSPORT.

“I think he will see out the season at West Ham. You see the way he celebrated a goal line clearance, he is invested in keeping them in the Premier League. Arsenal are favourites to sign him. It will be big money and I can see it happening.”

Rice will reportedly cost around £80m if West Ham do agree to sell.

TBR’s View: Declan Rice is perfect for Arsenal

When you look at this current Arsenal team, it’s hard to really pinpoint where the might get better. But if the opportunity to sign Declan Rice does arise, then it’s one they have to take.

Rice is one of the best midfielders in Europe. He’s massively underselling himself staying with West Ham and he’s been loyal enough to warrant moving on.

Arsenal will appeal to him. Of course, Chelsea are a massive prospect as well. But if the Gunners can win the title, then Rice will find it hard to say no. The idea of him alongside Partey in midfield, too, is something for Arsenal fans to get behind.