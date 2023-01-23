Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Gunners interest in Declan Rice











Fabrizio Romano has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal staff are now talking about signing West Ham United star Declan Rice in meetings.

Mikel Arteta picked up another massive win yesterday as his side prevailed with a 3-2 win over Manchester United.

The Gunners are looking like genuine Premier League champions right now but Arteta will undoubtedly be mindful there is a long way to go.

Arsenal have been pressing ahead with their attempts to provide the Spaniard with the necessary squad to get them over the line. But they have also been lining up potential targets for the summer, with Rice being heavily linked with a move to north London.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported over the weekend that the 24-year-old would be really keen on the idea of joining Arsenal.

Now, it seems that Arteta’s men are already holding internal discussions about a move for the England star.

Arsenal staff talking about signing Rice

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano revealed that Arsenal have already discussed the possibility of signing Rice.

“Let’s see how they will negotiate in the next month, but for sure, he’s a player who they discussed internally and they really appreciate. But let’s remember, there are also other clubs in the race,” the transfer insider said.

Arteta’s midfield three of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard have played a key role in their early-season success.

But there are doubts over Arsenal’s depth in the middle of the park, with Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga the only back-up options to the trio.

Of course, a move for Rice during the current transfer window seems highly unlikely but it’s clear the Gunners are planning ahead.

Rice certainly won’t come cheap though as West Ham will want a huge sum for their star player. Ben Jacobs has suggested that he could be available for around £70 million though.

While Partey is showing no signs of slowing down, Rice would be the perfect successor to the Ghanaian in Arsenal’s midfield. The England international would also provide Arteta with another top-quality option in the middle of the park, which something he is lacking at this moment in time.

