Declan Rice seriously impressed by West Ham youngster against Arsenal last night











Declan Rice has congratulated West Ham United youngster Divin Mubama after winning the FA Youth Cup yesterday.

Mubama took to Instagram after the match to celebrate a huge 5-1 win over Arsenal last night.

Declan Rice attended The Emirates yesterday to watch the West Ham youngsters demolish their Gunners counterparts.

He would have witnessed West Ham going a goal down after Omari Benjamin opened the scoring for Arsenal.

What followed was a fantastic performance from the visitors, who put Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal side to the sword.

The pick of the goals came from Gideon Kodua who lobbed Arsenal goalkeeper from 35 yards.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Divin Mubama was the West Ham player to keep an eye on, having turned out for Declan Rice’s senior side already this season.

The 18-year-old has even scored for the senior side in the Europa Conference League this season against AEK Larnaca.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get on the score sheet last night, but he won’t care about that after coming away with a massive win.

Rice praises Mubama after West Ham win last night

The young forward posted on Instagram with a picture of the trophy, and said: “FAYC WINNERS 023’! Support was unreal didn’t stop. Wheezy.”

Declan Rice replied to Mubama after West Ham’s win and said: “No stopping you this season.”

Declan Rice sends messagae to West Ham youngster Divin Mubama. Cr. (divinmubama) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Mubama has shared before that he can go to West Ham captain Rice for advice if he needs it.

“I think me and Dec, we have a close relationship in terms of that, I can go to him and speak to him about stuff,” Mubama said.

The teenage forward has a chance to break into the first-team soon after a prolific season at youth level.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Michail Antonio hasn’t been in the best form this season, although he has improved recently.

Gianluca Scamacca’s now injured, and his relationship with the club doesn’t appear to be in a good place.

West Ham also signed Danny Ings in January, but he too has a poor injury record.

All of these factors could see Mubama being called upon by David Moyes again before the end of the season.

