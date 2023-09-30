Arsenal picked up a convincing 4-0 win over Bournemouth today, and Declan Rice is delighted to see Kai Havertz score his first Gunners goal.

Mikel Arteta‘s men were absolutely brilliant today. They dominated the Cherries from the first minute until the last and completely deserved the win. Havertz finally broke his duck.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice sends message to Kai Havertz after his first Arsenal goal

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have had very different starts to life in an Arsenal shirt since their big-money moves in the summer.

The Englishman has been one of the best players in the Premier League, while the 24-year-old Champions League winner has really struggled to settle in.

Havertz has looked short of confidence this season, so Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka decided to do their bit to help their teammate start firing.

When Arsenal won their second penalty, Saka handed over the ball to Havertz to help him break his duck. He made no mistake from the spot and everyone was delighted for him.

Right after the game at the Vitality Stadium, Declan Rice clicked a picture with Havertz and posted it on his Instagram Story.

The Englishman wrote: “My brother man!!! Buzzing for you!”

Havertz really needed that

Kai Havertz has been receiving a ton of criticism over the last few weeks.

The German has actually been good off the ball, but his performances in possession haven’t been great, and multiple fans and pundits have had a go at him.

Now, after he scored his first goal for the club today, Arsenal fans sang his name until he left the pitch, and that should give him a ton of confidence going forward.

Arsenal take on Lens in the Champions League next, and it will be interesting to see if Havertz will get the nod to start again.