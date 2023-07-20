Declan Rice sends message to Kai Havertz after he scores for Arsenal vs MLS All-Stars

Arsenal picked up a resounding 5-0 win over the MLS All-Stars in the early hours of this morning, and Declan Rice and Kai Havertz both featured.

The Gunners drew their opening pre-season game against FC Nurnberg last week. Results don’t really matter in friendlies, but it’s always good to pick up wins, and that’s exactly what they did today.

Havertz managed to score his first-ever goal for Arsenal in the game, and Rice sent him a message on Instagram after the win.

Declan Rice sends a message to Kai Havertz after Arsenal beat MLS All-Stars

Arsenal didn’t have the greatest of starts to the game in Washington DC, but they still managed to score twice before the break thanks to Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta made three changes at the break – Kai Havertz was one of those who was brought on and the German had an immediate impact. His header found Jesus inside the box before he won the penalty that Jorginho converted.

Havertz wasn’t done just there.

The German continued to pop up in good areas, made a few good passes and eventually, scored a really, really good goal to seal a 5-0 win for the Gunners.

We’ve already told you about Martin Odegaard’s message to Havertz on Instagram. Here’s what Declan Rice added to his Story.

“Big win in DC. My bro @kaihavertz. Congrats on your first goal,” Rice wrote.

TBR View:

Rival fans have been mocking Havertz since he joined Arsenal last month.

The German was at the end of more criticism after his performance in the MLS Skills event, where he managed to score zero goals in the cross-and-volley challenge.

Ironically, his goal against the MLS All-Stars today was a volley that came from Marquinhos’ cross, and it really was a fantastic goal.

That should give Havertz the confidence he needs to kick on in an Arsenal shirt.