Martin Odegaard reacts on Instagram after Kai Havertz scores for Arsenal vs MLS All-Stars

Kai Havertz scored his first-ever goal for Arsenal against the MLS All-Stars last night, and skipper Martin Odegaard is absolutely delighted for him.

Mikel Arteta fielded a strong side against Wayne Rooney’s men in Washington DC. The Gunners were the firm favourites to win the game, and they created history by recording the biggest-ever victory by an international side against the MLS All-Stars.

Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal a 4-0 lead before Kai Havertz made it five and put the icing on the cake.

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Martin Odegaard sends message to Kai Havertz after Arsenal beat MLS All-Stars

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65 million deal (BBC) last month.

The Gunners’ decision to sign the German raised a lot of eyebrows. Nobody really expected them to be going after the 24-year-old, whose time at Chelsea was mostly disappointing.

Rival fans had a lot to say this week after Havertz struggled in the cross-and-volley challenge at the MLS skills event. The German scored zero goals there, but nobody cares about that now.

Havertz, ironically, got on the end of a cross from Marquinhos, chested it down and scored a powerful volley to seal a 5-0 win for his new side.

It was a great goal and it should help him a lot in the coming weeks.

Skipper Martin Odegaard took to Instagram Stories after the game and posted a picture of himself with Havertz.

He wrote in the overlay text: “Well done bro! First of many.”

TBR View:

Arsenal fans will definitely be hoping it’s the first of many for Havertz.

The German is an exceptional talent. He is hugely versatile, very technical and definitely has the skills to become an outstanding footballer for Arsenal.

However, for one reason or another, his time at Chelsea was far from a success, and that’s how he will be judged until he proves people wrong.

Havertz has started well in Arsenal’s colours, and Arteta will be hoping he can continue and justify the massive fee they paid to get him last month.