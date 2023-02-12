Declan Rice delivers 'unbelievable' Joao Felix verdict after seeing him first-hand v Chelsea











Declan Rice got to see first hand yesterday just how good Joao Felix was, as West Ham drew 1-1 with Chelsea.

Rice was once again in fine form for the Hammers. Against a prospective employer in Chelsea, he showed his class in the middle of the park.

As we know, Rice is set to be on the move this summer. Arsenal and Chelsea are the two main clubs being linked right now.

Of course, Arsenal and Chelsea went head to head for what felt like loads of players in January. One of those players was Portuguese forward, Joao Felix.

The Atletico Madrid loanee eventually chose Chelsea, and scored yesterday. And speaking to Stadium Astro, Rice admitted he’d seen first-hand just why Arsenal and Chelsea had fought so hard to sign him.

“You know what, I’ve played a lot of midfielders and number tens. I think those first 10-15 minutes today, as a player you know a top player. And the way he worked side to side to get on the ball and find space. He’s an unbelievable player and I noticed that in the first 15 minutes you have to be really on your game with him,” Rice said.

Felix impressed in his first game against Fulham before seeing red. After serving a three-match ban. he is now back in Graham Potter’s plans.

TBR’s View: Felix showed what Arsenal could be missing

Rice mentions it here but sometimes it’s so obvious who is a top player. And Joao Felix certainly looks a top player.

He was everywhere at one point yesterday. He got on the ball, dropped deep, ran in behind, and then got his goal with a well-taken finish as well.

Rice might well be lining up alongside Felix next season or players of similar quality. The good news for Chelsea and Arsenal is that Rice never once looked overshadowed or out of place.