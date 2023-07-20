21-year-old Arsenal star Bukayo Saka seriously impressed against the MLS All-stars in a friendly early this morning.

The Hale End winger was given a ‘9/10’ by the Daily Mail in their match ratings – the highest of any Arsenal player.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The review of his performance said he was giving the MLS defender a nightmare of an evening.

It said: “One had to sympathise with the opposing left back who, in the first half especially, had his legs in knots trying to nullify the pace and dribbling of Saka.”

The England international provided two assists on the night for teammates Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.

Saka had an excellent season for the Gunners last year and will be hoping to hit the ground running again.

The winger will surely be buoyed by the arrival of England teammate Declan Rice.

The two have been pictured together on many occasions during England duty and looks like they’ll have a good relationship at Arsenal.

Rice, who cost Arsenal £105m, made his debut as a substitute in the 5-0 win.

The midfielder will hope to get more minutes in the coming friendlies against Manchester United, Barcelona and Monaco.

Saka seriously impressed for Arsenal against the MLS All-stars

Bukayo Saka boasted his best Premier League numbers yet for Arsenal last season.

The winger scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists having featured in all 38 of Arsenal’s league games.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Compared to the previous season, 11 goals and seven assists, Saka is showing a steady improvement on his core numbers at least.

Arsenal fans watching Saka will also appreciate how much responsibility the 21-year-old is now taking on the pitch.

Saka was instrumental in Arsenal’s title charge and his excellent availability all season can’t be underestimated in it’s importance.

The Englishman hasn’t missed a Premier League game for two seasons now and fans will hope that continues.

However, with the arrival of Leandro Trossard last season, the pressure for Saka to play almost every minute has eased.

Coupled with Arteta’s renewed faith in Reiss Nelson, who is currently injured, Saka will have better back up this year.

Either way, Arsenal fans will be hoping for more of the same from their star man this season.