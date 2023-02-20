Dean Ashton shocked by how good Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's first touch











Dean Ashton was blown away by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard during their 4-2 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ashton was speaking on Sky Sports News (19/2 12:07pm) discussing the Gunners latest Premier League victory.

After a slight stutter over the past two weeks, Mikel Arteta’s side needed to return to winning ways.

It didn’t look at half-time, finding themselves 2-1 down to Unai Emery’s men at the break.

However, a much improved second half followed, and they earned the win in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Although Martin Odegaard didn’t get on the score sheet, he was still a thorn in Aston Villa’s side all game.

He had a great chance to add to his goal tally, but dragged his shot wide despite having plenty of time to compose himself.

Thankfully, that miss didn’t end up costing Arsenal, but Ashton believes Odegaard more than made up for it in other ways.

The 25-year-old has been brilliant all campaign, and is leading his side on an amazing title challenge.

Ashton blown away by Arsenal captain Odegaard’s first touch

Asked about who really made a difference for Arsenal on Saturday, Ashton said: “Odegaard and Jorginho.

“They were absolutely brilliant in terms of just upping the tempo, the quality, taking the ball under pressure, constantly continuing to play the way they do to create the chances.

“Honestly, it was really, really impressive being there.

“When you see him in the flesh, and you see when it’s so congested, and Unai Emery just blocked the middle of the pitch.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Even when he missed that unbelievable chance that he had, he just keeps wanting the ball.

“The best players even when it’s really difficult, they don’t hide, they want the ball constantly, they find little bits of space.

“His first touch is just ludicrous, honestly when it’s in such a tight situation, and you’re under pressure, his first touch and awareness of where everybody is, it was outstanding yesterday from Odegaard.

“He’s a big reason why they’ve been so good this season. He is the captain, he leads by example, but his quality has really shone through in some of the toughest of moments.”

Odegaard only getting better under Arteta

Ashton’s Sky Sports colleague Clinton Morrison went on to say that Odegaard had the potential to be one of the world’s best players.

After never hitting the heights he was capable of at Real Madrid, Odegaard has found the perfect home at The Emirates.

He’s gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta, and being handed the captain’s armband is testament to have development.

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Odegaard is a vital cog in Arsenal’s build-up play, and as Ashton mentions, teams are now specifically setting up to try and stop him.

All that does is give more space to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, which isn’t a great idea either.

