‘Deal will not happen’: Romano drops transfer update involving Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are currently busy with both potential incomings and outgoings on transfer deadline day.

On the incoming side, we have Brennan Johnson reportedly closing in on a Spurs move, with a medical imminent.

And on the outgoing side, Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon have both left Tottenham on loan these past few minutes.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

However, another Spurs player who has been earmarked for a move away may not be going just yet.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have not been convinced by Atletico Madrid’s opening verbal bid for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The transfer insider took to X to say that, at current conditions, “deal will not happen. It’s not enough to convince Spurs”.

The Daily Mail have also reported that Atletico have moved for Hojbjerg. Namely a loan deal with obligation to buy.

Obviously things move quick on transfer deadline day, and an update on any given hour can become completely outdated by the next hour.

Let’s see what happens in the next hours. One thing’s for sure though, a lot of clubs seem keen on Hojbjerg. The likelihood he moves seems very high.

There have also been links with Fulham, though the Dane is reported to have snubbed a switch to the West London club.

Tottenham signed Hojbjerg from Southampton three years ago. He has made 148 appearances for the club.

However, he doesn’t seem to be in Ange Postecoglou’s starting plans. He hasn’t started any of Tottenham’s three Premier League games so far this season.