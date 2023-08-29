Leeds United are set for a blockbuster final few days of the transfer window.

The Whites have been linked to a plethora of new signings heading into the closing stages of the transfer window including Luke Thomas and Djed Spence.

However, it’s not just defensive reinforcements that Leeds are looking at, they’ve also been linked with one very exciting attacker in the shape of Joseph Paintsil.

The £10m Genk winger looked to be closing in on a move to Leeds earlier this week, but after this transfer hit a snag, things have looked less promising on this front as of late.

Sadly, it now looks as though Leeds have missed out on Paintsil as The Express’ Ryan Taylor now says that this deal is dead in the water.

Paintsil won’t be joining Leeds, but, in all honesty, this isn’t the biggest blow in the world.

As this weekend’s game against Ipswich showed, Leeds have plenty of firepower in their attack already – especially on the wings.

Photo by Sebastien Smets / Photonews via Getty Images

Indeed, the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra will have more than enough to carry Leeds through this season, and while Paintsil would’ve been the icing on the cake, he wasn’t necessarily a necessity at this moment in time.

Leeds have other positions that need plugging, and now that the Paintsil deal is seemingly off, perhaps they can allocate funds elsewhere to get the signings needed to propel this side to a promotion push this season.

Leeds will be busy between now and the end of the window, there’s no doubt about that, but it would appear that Paintsil won’t be one of the players joining the Whites in the coming days.